Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,895,000 after acquiring an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,401,000 after buying an additional 32,557 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 609,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,443,000 after buying an additional 30,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,717,000 after buying an additional 150,861 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $121.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $124.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.86 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In related news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $402,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,384.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,290 shares of company stock worth $1,342,062 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

