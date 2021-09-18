Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,266 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,437,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,283,000 after buying an additional 393,016 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 861,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,375,000 after buying an additional 66,865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 10.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 687,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,401,000 after buying an additional 62,388 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 21.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 643,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,132,000 after buying an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $249.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.44 and a 200-day moving average of $202.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -142.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $252.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.67.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

