Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,178 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

