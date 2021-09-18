Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,548 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.4% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 25,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,199,000 after acquiring an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $71.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

