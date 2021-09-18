Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acushnet during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. Acushnet’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

