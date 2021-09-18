Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Commvault Systems worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $74.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -168.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

