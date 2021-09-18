Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

