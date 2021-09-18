Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 37.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COKE opened at $391.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.88. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.50 and a 1-year high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.78 by $3.02. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

