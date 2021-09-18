Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Silvergate Capital worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,913. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 2.60.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

