Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42,628 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

In related news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,259 shares of company stock worth $3,205,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $22.61 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. B. Riley upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.