Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 155.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CarGurus worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $383,155.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 895,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $318,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,014.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,901. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.91. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $19.24 and a one year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CarGurus Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

