Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $32,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth about $11,800,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in WPP by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 44,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.90 and its 200 day moving average is $67.07. WPP plc has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $72.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.8714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

WPP Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

