Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,075,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.11.

