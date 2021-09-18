Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Coastal Financial worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CCB stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.11 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coastal Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.39 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

