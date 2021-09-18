Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 287.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Castle Biosciences worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $20,325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,908 shares of company stock worth $8,776,701. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $77.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

