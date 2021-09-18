Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,832,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 billion and a PE ratio of -24.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

