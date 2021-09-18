Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 8.94% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KEMX opened at $31.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.87. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

