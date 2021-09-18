Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

