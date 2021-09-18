Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN opened at $39.02 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19.

