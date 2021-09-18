Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of National Vision worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 153,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after buying an additional 48,574 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Shares of EYE opened at $58.88 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $60.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.70 million. On average, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,962,990.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

