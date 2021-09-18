Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 187.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2,146.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $99.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $73.11 and a 52-week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

