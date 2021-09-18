Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 35.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 114,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 134,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MCR opened at $8.55 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0575 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

