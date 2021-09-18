Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,360 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,593 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $45.12.

