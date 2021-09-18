Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 32,863 Shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,030,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,987 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.