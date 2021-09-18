Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,556 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PRGO opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.03. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $981.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.