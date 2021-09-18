Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of OraSure Technologies worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.14 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.38.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

