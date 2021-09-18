Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $138.61 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.78.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.