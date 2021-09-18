Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $204.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.05. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $145.72 and a 12 month high of $209.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

