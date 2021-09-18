Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Boise Cascade worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after acquiring an additional 83,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after acquiring an additional 147,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

