Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 53,888 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,041,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $154.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $85.47 and a 12-month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

VAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.