Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,080 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Mercury Systems worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.13 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial cut Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

