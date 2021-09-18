Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.23

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as high as $3.62. Enzo Biochem shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 103,046 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a PE ratio of 120.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENZ. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth approximately $4,752,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 316,940 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,445,000 after buying an additional 153,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of technology solutions and platforms to clinical laboratories, specialty clinics and researchers and physicians globally. It operates through the following segments: Enzo Clinical Laboratory Services, Enzo Life Sciences Products, and Enzo Therapeutics.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.