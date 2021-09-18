EOSDT Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $527.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $527.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00072139 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00121661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00174095 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.24 or 0.07141301 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,131.49 or 0.99536037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.78 or 0.00845361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002632 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.