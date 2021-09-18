EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.25

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 62.9% over the last three years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.3%.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

