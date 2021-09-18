Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Equal has a market cap of $596,807.98 and approximately $23,865.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00058274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00131293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013116 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046435 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.