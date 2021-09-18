Equalizer Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and $654,932.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00175754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.69 or 0.07139812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.09 or 1.00075971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

