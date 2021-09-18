Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

Several analysts have commented on EQ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Equillium in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

EQ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 103,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,291. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after buying an additional 629,123 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter worth $1,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 200,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter worth $457,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

