ESBC (ESBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,254.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $54,254.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,281,170 coins and its circulating supply is 30,001,836 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

