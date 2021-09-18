Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as low as C$0.32. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Energy Services from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of C$45.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

