Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post sales of $55.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $59.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $214.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $257.18 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $29.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.