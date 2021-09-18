ETHA Lend Tops 1-Day Volume of $601,275.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. ETHA Lend has a total market cap of $2.19 million and $601,275.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00059288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00133514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00046667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

ETHA Lend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.