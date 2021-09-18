Ether Zero Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,209.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $273,063.52 and $3,209.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.64 or 0.07125286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00118428 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,201,286 coins and its circulating supply is 186,171,873 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

