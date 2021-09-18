Ethereum Classic Price Tops $56.58 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $7.35 billion and $680.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $56.58 or 0.00118198 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.88 or 0.07126968 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 100.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,886,511 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

