EUNO Hits Market Capitalization of $18.37 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. EUNO has a market cap of $18.37 million and $3,246.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00833880 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 58.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,317,979,567 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

