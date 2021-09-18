Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:EUXTF remained flat at $$121.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033. Euronext has a 52-week low of $95.05 and a 52-week high of $122.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.09.

EUXTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Euronext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Euronext in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Euronext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

