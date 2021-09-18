Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.03

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $36.57. Euroseas shares last traded at $36.06, with a volume of 269,589 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $252.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Euroseas during the second quarter worth $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $733,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Euroseas during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 12,595.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 23,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.