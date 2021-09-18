Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,831.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.15.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

