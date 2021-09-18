Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Evergy worth $19,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Evergy by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 1,831.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.15. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. Evergy’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

