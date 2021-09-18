Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SNMP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 11,622,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,696. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
