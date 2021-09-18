Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 80,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNMP stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.02. 11,622,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,826,696. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.34.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 58,162 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.