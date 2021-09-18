Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 575,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.33% of Exact Sciences worth $71,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.06.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $108.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $153,442.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,072.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

